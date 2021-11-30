United Malt Group Limited (ASX:UMG) Declares $0.04 Final Dividend

United Malt Group Limited (ASX:UMG) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, November 30th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.32.

In related news, insider Mark Palmquist 280,543 shares of United Malt Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 25th. Also, insider Gary Mize acquired 12,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of A$4.20 ($3.00) per share, with a total value of A$53,340.00 ($38,100.00).

United Malt Group Limited processes and supplies malt and craft ingredients to brewers, distillers, and other users in North America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through Processing and Warehouse & Distribution segments. It is also involved in the distribution and sale of malt, hops, yeast, adjuncts and related products to craft brewers.

