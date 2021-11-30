United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) versus Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) Critical Review

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) and Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares United Insurance and Kingsway Financial Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Insurance $846.66 million 0.22 -$96.45 million ($2.08) -2.05 Kingsway Financial Services $61.36 million 2.13 -$6.72 million N/A N/A

Kingsway Financial Services has lower revenue, but higher earnings than United Insurance.

Volatility and Risk

United Insurance has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kingsway Financial Services has a beta of -0.24, suggesting that its share price is 124% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.4% of United Insurance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.9% of Kingsway Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. 53.4% of United Insurance shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 49.1% of Kingsway Financial Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for United Insurance and Kingsway Financial Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Insurance 1 1 0 0 1.50 Kingsway Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

United Insurance currently has a consensus target price of $6.25, indicating a potential upside of 46.37%. Given United Insurance’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe United Insurance is more favorable than Kingsway Financial Services.

Profitability

This table compares United Insurance and Kingsway Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Insurance -12.41% -30.45% -4.01% Kingsway Financial Services -4.72% 52.34% 1.14%

Summary

Kingsway Financial Services beats United Insurance on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

United Insurance Company Profile

United Insurance Holdings Corp. engages in the residential personal and commercial property and casualty insurance business. It offers insurance relating to homeowners, landlord and seasonal, condominium, flood, renters, and commercial residential. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in St. Petersburg, FL.

Kingsway Financial Services Company Profile

Kingsway Financial Services, Inc. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Extended Warranty and Leased Real Estate. The Extended Warranty segment provides after-market vehicle protection services distributed by credit unions. The Leased Real Estate segment leases a real property to a third party pursuant to a long-term triple net lease. The company was founded on September 19, 1989 and is headquartered in Itasca, IL.

