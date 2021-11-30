uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $25.12 Million

Wall Street analysts expect uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) to post $25.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for uniQure’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $101.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.00 million. uniQure posted sales of $34.09 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that uniQure will report full year sales of $482.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $466.00 million to $567.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $132.64 million, with estimates ranging from $14.00 million to $286.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow uniQure.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 million. uniQure had a net margin of 64.09% and a return on equity of 75.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.21) EPS.

QURE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of uniQure in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.59.

In related news, insider Ricardo Dolmetsch sold 8,603 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.10, for a total transaction of $319,171.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,126 shares in the company, valued at $2,564,574.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 2,229 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $81,826.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,732 shares of company stock worth $1,249,623. Corporate insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in uniQure by 489.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in uniQure in the second quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in uniQure in the third quarter worth $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in uniQure in the second quarter worth $82,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in uniQure in the first quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of uniQure stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.52. 420,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,472. The company has a quick ratio of 14.17, a current ratio of 14.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. uniQure has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $52.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.54. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.03.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

