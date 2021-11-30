Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,503 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $11,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% during the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 553,421 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $108,476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 5.2% in the third quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.3% in the third quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 123,635 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $24,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 4.0% in the third quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 7,487 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 49.2% in the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,658 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,580,000 after acquiring an additional 12,747 shares during the period. 78.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific stock opened at $239.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $227.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $193.14 and a one year high of $247.76.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on UNP. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.20.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

