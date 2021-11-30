UniFarm Price Down 23% Over Last Week (UFARM)

UniFarm (CURRENCY:UFARM) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 30th. Over the last seven days, UniFarm has traded 23% lower against the dollar. UniFarm has a market capitalization of $843,355.57 and $16,852.00 worth of UniFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UniFarm coin can now be purchased for about $0.0220 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.10 or 0.00063724 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.55 or 0.00071369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.55 or 0.00093694 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,592.80 or 0.07888423 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58,048.67 or 0.99702213 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

UniFarm Coin Profile

UniFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,375,919 coins. UniFarm’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

