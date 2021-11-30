UMB Bank N A MO Has $40.67 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

UMB Bank N A MO lessened its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 207,467 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,993 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises 0.9% of UMB Bank N A MO’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $40,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth about $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 78.8% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on UNP shares. Stephens increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $247.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $227.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.20.

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $239.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $153.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $227.45 and its 200-day moving average is $222.37. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $193.14 and a one year high of $247.76.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.09. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

