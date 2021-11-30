UMB Bank N A MO Grows Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,047 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares during the period. salesforce.com comprises about 0.8% of UMB Bank N A MO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $36,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in salesforce.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,205,534 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $17,393,375,000 after acquiring an additional 299,606 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in salesforce.com by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,409,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,115,062,000 after purchasing an additional 707,629 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,774,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,353,737,000 after purchasing an additional 499,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,420,800 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,278,299,000 after buying an additional 467,815 shares during the period. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.45, for a total transaction of $1,141,435.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,140,072.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.19, for a total transaction of $149,526.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 672,851 shares of company stock valued at $188,622,336. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRM. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.44.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $296.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.21. The firm has a market cap of $290.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.17, a PEG ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

