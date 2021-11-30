UMB Bank N A MO Boosts Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 142,775 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Target were worth $32,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 0.6% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 7,311 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 14.1% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Target by 7.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 609 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV increased its position in Target by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 1,293 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Target by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 964 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total transaction of $1,047,214.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $6,149,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 195,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,032,760.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,359 shares of company stock worth $7,985,600. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.41.

TGT stock opened at $249.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $121.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $247.24 and a 200-day moving average of $244.97. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $166.82 and a 12-month high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Target declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Target’s payout ratio is 28.66%.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

