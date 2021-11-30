UMB Bank N A MO Acquires 2,990 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 305,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $29,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 6.0% during the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 27,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 20.2% during the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 7.8% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 10.8% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 71,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,086,000 after acquiring an additional 6,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.8% in the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $100.22 on Tuesday. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $85.56 and a 12 month high of $108.38. The stock has a market cap of $77.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.17.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.55%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DUK. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.42.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $39,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

