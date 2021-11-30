UMA Financial Services Inc. Takes Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,353 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 382.4% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,186,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. 27.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $334.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $356.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $331.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.32 billion, a PE ratio of 72.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.05. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.47 and a twelve month high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 30.78%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. TheStreet upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $383.33 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $306.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $335.06.

In related news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,196 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,083.16, for a total value of $1,295,459.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,466,708.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 20,475 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.20, for a total value of $6,945,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,174 shares of company stock worth $15,839,203 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

