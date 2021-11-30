UMA Financial Services Inc. Sells 386 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

UMA Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 0.5% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 4.6% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 3.7% during the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Hayek Kallen Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 0.3% during the second quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 43,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 3.6% during the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on NVS shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. UBS Group lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $80.24 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.02. The company has a market cap of $179.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $79.97 and a 12-month high of $98.52.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 19.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Featured Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.