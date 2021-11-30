UMA Financial Services Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

UMA Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for 0.7% of UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 137.3% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $914,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 21,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,625,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,657,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1,784.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 407,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,507,000 after buying an additional 385,834 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $450.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $429.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $411.40. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $328.80 and a 12 month high of $463.68.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

