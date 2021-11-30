UMA Financial Services Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

UMA Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,262 shares during the quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 15,556.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 24,112 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 128.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth $3,030,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth $4,816,000. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc purchased a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth $519,000.

NASDAQ COMT opened at $35.21 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.47. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $25.33 and a 12-month high of $38.36.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.