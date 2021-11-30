UMA Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

UMA Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. UMA Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $6,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 263.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFAV opened at $75.24 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.90.

