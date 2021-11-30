UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Takes Position in The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 9,658 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLIC. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 310.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,628,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,286 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of First of Long Island during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,939,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 505,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,726,000 after acquiring an additional 42,476 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of First of Long Island during the 2nd quarter valued at about $545,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 986,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,940,000 after acquiring an additional 24,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First of Long Island from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

NASDAQ FLIC opened at $20.80 on Tuesday. The First of Long Island Co. has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $23.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $491.23 million, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.88.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 33.05%. The business had revenue of $29.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The First of Long Island Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. This is a positive change from First of Long Island’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. First of Long Island’s payout ratio is 42.78%.

First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corp. is a holding company, through which its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking and lending services to individual, professional, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was founded on February 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Glen Head, NY.

