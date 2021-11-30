UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Takes Position in RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,120,000. VR Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,430,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 481.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,022,000 after acquiring an additional 287,146 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,574,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,608,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,141,000 after acquiring an additional 217,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RAPT shares. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised RAPT Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $71.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RAPT Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:RAPT opened at $32.17 on Tuesday. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.89 and a 1-year high of $43.26. The company has a market capitalization of $950.49 million, a P/E ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.38.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.01). RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,468.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.61%. As a group, research analysts expect that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, insider William Ho sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total transaction of $108,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Group Ii Lp Column sold 33,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $1,252,532.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 91,477 shares of company stock worth $3,291,721. Insiders own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

About RAPT Therapeutics

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

