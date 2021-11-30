UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires Shares of 23,700 SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 23,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in SFL in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SFL by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in SFL in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SFL by 206.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,337,357 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,231,000 after acquiring an additional 901,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in SFL by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 228,032 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 19,049 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

Get SFL alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. DNB Markets upgraded SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.13.

SFL stock opened at $8.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 0.93. SFL Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $9.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.24 and a 200-day moving average of $8.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. SFL had a negative net margin of 17.01% and a positive return on equity of 11.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that SFL Co. Ltd. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.63%. This is a positive change from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -74.07%.

About SFL

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for SFL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.