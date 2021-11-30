U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Stephens

Stephens downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $63.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $68.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.70.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

NYSE:USB opened at $57.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $42.47 and a 52-week high of $63.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.54.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 35,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 583,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,244,000 after acquiring an additional 262,895 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,969,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $830,336,000 after acquiring an additional 533,240 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Recommended Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.