Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Position Increased by Intersect Capital LLC

Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 16.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TSN. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 90.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 107,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,898,000 after buying an additional 51,005 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after buying an additional 4,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 195,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,409,000 after buying an additional 45,031 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TSN shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.50.

In other news, Director Noel W. White sold 30,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $2,487,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Noel W. White sold 6,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $498,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 42,014 shares of company stock worth $3,484,222 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSN opened at $81.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.78. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $62.47 and a one year high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.61.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $12.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.69 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.