Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Shares Gap Up to $23.87

Tyra Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:TYRA) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.87, but opened at $25.68. Tyra Biosciences shares last traded at $25.26, with a volume of 114 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TYRA. Bank of America began coverage on Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.29.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.33). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tyra Biosciences Inc will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYRA. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Tyra Biosciences in the third quarter worth $8,245,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tyra Biosciences in the third quarter worth $3,646,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Tyra Biosciences in the third quarter worth $2,199,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Tyra Biosciences in the third quarter worth $127,289,000. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in Tyra Biosciences in the third quarter worth $10,994,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.60% of the company’s stock.

Tyra Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:TYRA)

Tyra Biosciences Inc is a precision oncology company. It focused on developing purpose-built therapies to overcome tumor resistance and improve outcomes for patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidate includes TYRA-300. Tyra Biosciences Inc is based in CARLSBAD, Calif.

