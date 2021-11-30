Typerium Achieves Market Capitalization of $882,094.27 (TYPE)

Typerium (CURRENCY:TYPE) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. Typerium has a total market cap of $882,094.27 and approximately $3,243.00 worth of Typerium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Typerium has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. One Typerium coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Typerium alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00045189 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00008145 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.38 or 0.00234397 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.14 or 0.00088540 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Typerium

TYPE is a coin. Typerium’s total supply is 1,865,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,624,839,391 coins. The official website for Typerium is typerium.io . Typerium’s official Twitter account is @Typerium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Typerium aims to change this by bringing about smoother transactions and a better online experience for both buyers and sellers. Its platform will leverage the Ethereum blockchain and smart-contract functionality to create a universal and decentralized trust and reputation system. This will give each party more information when they conduct transactions, help to reduce fraud and make it easier to resolve any conflict. On top of this, Typerium will have a seamlessly integrated mobile payments solution that takes advantage of the latest technology developments. The Typerium Creative Marketplace will use its own wallet and currency, the TYPE Token, and feature the trust and reputation system, as well as the integrated mobile payment solution mentioned above. Over time, these systems will be expanded to third-party retailers so that they can also take advantage of the increased functionality and lower costs that come from using the Typerium system. “

Typerium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typerium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Typerium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Typerium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Typerium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Typerium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.