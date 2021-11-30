TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Receives $112.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.50.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TTEC in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of TTEC from $104.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of TTEC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

TTEC stock opened at $84.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.81. TTEC has a 52-week low of $66.40 and a 52-week high of $113.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.43.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $566.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.00 million. TTEC had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 34.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that TTEC will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This is an increase from TTEC’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.43. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.48%.

In other TTEC news, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.02, for a total transaction of $1,605,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,591,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,422,437.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $1,443,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,413,268. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of TTEC during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in TTEC by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in TTEC in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in TTEC by 251.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of TTEC by 1,885.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.73% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

