Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Stock Holdings Increased by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 30.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $1,173,000. Wallington Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 2.6% in the second quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 174,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,662,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 6.7% in the second quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 234,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,568,000 after buying an additional 14,735 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 14.1% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,537,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 34.5% in the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 85,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,772,000 after buying an additional 22,032 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 37,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $2,345,934.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total value of $80,982.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 224,718 shares of company stock worth $13,933,876. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research downgraded Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.21.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $61.06 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.49. The company has a market cap of $81.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $45.44 and a 1 year high of $65.42.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

