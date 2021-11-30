Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) Short Interest Up 336.4% in November

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 336.4% from the October 31st total of 1,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 513,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

In related news, Director Richard M. Horowitz sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total value of $168,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trio-Tech International during the first quarter worth $65,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Trio-Tech International by 8.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Trio-Tech International by 8.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Trio-Tech International by 5.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Trio-Tech International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

TRT opened at $10.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.13 and a beta of 1.20. Trio-Tech International has a twelve month low of $3.64 and a twelve month high of $11.08.

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $10.17 million for the quarter.

About Trio-Tech International

Trio-Tech International engages in the provision of third-party semiconductor testing and burn-in services. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Testing Services, Distribution, and Real Estate. The Manufacturing segment produces both front-end and back-end semiconductor test equipment and related peripherals.

