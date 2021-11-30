Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVCU) Short Interest Down 61.8% in November

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVCU) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 61.8% from the October 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ATVCU opened at $10.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.97. Tribe Capital Growth Corp I has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the 3rd quarter worth about $110,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the 2nd quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tribe Capital Growth Corp I in the 2nd quarter valued at about $505,000.

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

