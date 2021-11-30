Trepont Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:TACA) Short Interest Update

Trepont Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:TACA) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,000 shares, an increase of 98.3% from the October 31st total of 36,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Trepont Acquisition Corp I stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,463. Trepont Acquisition Corp I has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $10.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.96.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TACA. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trepont Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Trepont Acquisition Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Berkley W R Corp lifted its position in shares of Trepont Acquisition Corp I by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 90,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 21,122 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trepont Acquisition Corp I by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 146,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 46,711 shares during the period. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Trepont Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter valued at $709,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trepont Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

