Trebia Acquisition (NYSE:TREB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Trebia Acquisition (NYSE:TREB) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Trebia Acquisition in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Get Trebia Acquisition alerts:

TREB stock opened at $9.94 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.94. Trebia Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TREB. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Trebia Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trebia Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trebia Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Trebia Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Trebia Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $198,000. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trebia Acquisition Company Profile

Trebia Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Trebia Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trebia Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.