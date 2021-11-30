TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.83.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TA shares. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of TravelCenters of America from $45.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of TravelCenters of America from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TravelCenters of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of TravelCenters of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of TravelCenters of America from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of TravelCenters of America stock opened at $53.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.79. The company has a market cap of $776.24 million, a P/E ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 2.03. TravelCenters of America has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.68.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 6.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that TravelCenters of America will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 149.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. 55.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

