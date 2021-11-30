TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) Short Interest Up 93.4% in November

TransGlobe Energy Co. (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 226,700 shares, a growth of 93.4% from the October 31st total of 117,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in TransGlobe Energy by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in TransGlobe Energy by 1.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,343,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,893,000 after buying an additional 62,387 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in TransGlobe Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $250,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in TransGlobe Energy by 50.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 151,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 50,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in TransGlobe Energy by 55.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 13,229 shares during the period. 19.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGA opened at $2.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. TransGlobe Energy has a 1 year low of $0.49 and a 1 year high of $3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.39 million, a PE ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 2.83.

TransGlobe Energy (NASDAQ:TGA) (TSE:TGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. TransGlobe Energy had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $57.87 million during the quarter.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TransGlobe Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet raised shares of TransGlobe Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

TransGlobe Energy Corp. engages in exploration, development, production, and acquisition of properties. Its activities include the operation of Harmattan; West Gharib, West Bakr, and North West Gharib in Egypt-Eastern Desert; and South Alamein, South Ghazalat, and North West Sitra in Egypt-Western Desert; and oil marketing.

