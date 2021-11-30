Transform Wealth LLC Acquires 820 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Transform Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 24.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,143 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1,055.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000.

SCHP stock opened at $63.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.05. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 1 year low of $60.31 and a 1 year high of $64.15.

