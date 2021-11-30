TransAtlantic Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT) (TSE:TNP) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.26. TransAtlantic Petroleum shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 1,289,100 shares traded.

About TransAtlantic Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:TAT)

TransAtlantic Petroleum Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Turkey and Bulgaria. As of December 31, 2019, it had interests in 4 onshore exploration licenses and 20 onshore production leases covering an area of 436,388 net acres with a total net proved reserves of 10,259 thousand barrels of oil and 2,466 million cubic feet of natural gas located in Turkey, as well as a production concession covering an area of approximately 162,800 net undeveloped acres located in Bulgaria.

