Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI)

Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 7,535 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,011% compared to the typical daily volume of 678 call options.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Janus International Group in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Janus International Group during the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Janus International Group in the third quarter valued at about $129,000. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Janus International Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on JBI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Janus International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Janus International Group in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Janus International Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NYSE:JBI traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.73. 1,817,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 865,865. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.04. Janus International Group has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $15.94.

About Janus International Group

Janus International Group, LLC designs, manufactures, and installs steel roll-up doors and building components for self-storage, industrial, and commercial door dealer markets. Its products include self-storage doors, wind load self-storage doors, and swing doors; interior hallway systems and locker systems; commercial roll up doors, including tension holding devices, spiral torque tubes, and adjustment in bracket systems; relocatable storage containers and movable additional storage structures; electronic locks, overlocks, and monitoring products for roll-up doors; and options, such as vision panels, insulation materials, upgrade repair kits, pantheon operators, and hoist operators.

Featured Article: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Janus International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.