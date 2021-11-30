Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) Short Interest Up 207.1% in November

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, an increase of 207.1% from the October 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
NYSE:NTG traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,240. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.02. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund has a 12-month low of $19.42 and a 12-month high of $33.86.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.58%. This is an increase from Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd.
Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Company Profile
Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm engages in the natural gas infrastructure master limited partnerships. It also owns and operates a network of pipeline and energy-related logistical infrastructure assets with an emphasis on those that transport, gather, process, and store natural gas and natural gas liquids.
Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator
Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.