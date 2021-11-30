Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) Short Interest Up 207.1% in November

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, an increase of 207.1% from the October 31st total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NYSE:NTG traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,240. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.02. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund has a 12-month low of $19.42 and a 12-month high of $33.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.58%. This is an increase from Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTG. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,277,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 83,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 43,403 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 33,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $802,000.

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund Company Profile

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm engages in the natural gas infrastructure master limited partnerships. It also owns and operates a network of pipeline and energy-related logistical infrastructure assets with an emphasis on those that transport, gather, process, and store natural gas and natural gas liquids.

