Torsten Kreindl Sells 1,040 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Director Torsten Kreindl sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.99, for a total transaction of $324,469.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Torsten Kreindl also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 26th, Torsten Kreindl sold 1,500 shares of SiTime stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.63, for a total transaction of $453,945.00.

Shares of SiTime stock traded up $4.41 on Monday, reaching $305.39. 2,897,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,234. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 462.71, a PEG ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.84. SiTime Co. has a one year low of $75.81 and a one year high of $319.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.47.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.28. SiTime had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 7.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SiTime Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SITM. TheStreet raised SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $281.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of SiTime from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SiTime from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on SiTime from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SiTime has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SITM. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SiTime by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 554,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,217,000 after buying an additional 19,237 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in SiTime by 164,672.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 377,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,766,000 after purchasing an additional 377,101 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of SiTime by 9.7% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,507 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of SiTime by 37.6% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in SiTime by 33.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. 64.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

