TOD’S (OTCMKTS:TODGF) Given Underweight Rating at Barclays

TOD’S (OTCMKTS:TODGF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by Barclays in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on TODGF. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of TOD’S in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TOD’S in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

TODGF stock remained flat at $$60.50 on Tuesday. TOD’S has a 52 week low of $46.79 and a 52 week high of $74.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.91.

TOD'S S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and distributes shoes, leather goods and accessories, and apparel in Italy, Europe, the Americas, Greater China, and internationally. The company distributes its products through directly operated single-brand stores (DOS), e-commerce website, franchised stores, and independent multi-brand stores under the TOD'S, HOGAN, FAY, and ROGER VIVIER brands.

