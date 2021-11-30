Thryv Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:THRY)

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 2,739 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 4,050% compared to the average daily volume of 66 call options.

In other news, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $1,597,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amer Akhtar bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.74 per share, with a total value of $29,740.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THRY. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Thryv during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thryv by 184.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Thryv by 33.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thryv by 15.7% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Thryv during the second quarter valued at $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

THRY stock opened at $37.92 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.27. Thryv has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $41.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.19. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Thryv will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

THRY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Thryv from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thryv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Thryv from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thryv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.59.

Thryv Company Profile

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

