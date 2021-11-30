Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.71.

THRY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Thryv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. B. Riley upped their target price on Thryv from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Thryv from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

In related news, Director Amer Akhtar purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.74 per share, with a total value of $29,740.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $1,597,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 59.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THRY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Thryv during the second quarter worth about $71,802,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thryv by 177.3% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,226,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,878,000 after buying an additional 1,423,445 shares during the period. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thryv in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,165,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thryv by 114.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 670,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,980,000 after buying an additional 357,793 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thryv in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,094,000. 85.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ THRY traded up $1.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.09. 919,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,500. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.39. Thryv has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $41.86.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.19. On average, analysts forecast that Thryv will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Thryv Company Profile

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

