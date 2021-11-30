Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Takes $68.23 Million Position in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 907,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,234,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APP. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter worth about $8,122,155,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter worth about $217,002,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter worth about $195,005,000. Marcho Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter worth about $178,845,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter worth about $154,696,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AppLovin stock opened at $90.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.77. AppLovin Co. has a 12 month low of $49.41 and a 12 month high of $116.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APP. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AppLovin from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AppLovin from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on AppLovin from $81.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on AppLovin from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on AppLovin from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.71.

In other AppLovin news, major shareholder Pride Holdings Ltd Angel sold 662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $66,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.13, for a total value of $1,206,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 884,492 shares of company stock valued at $83,717,633 in the last three months.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

