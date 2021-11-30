Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 3,486 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 473,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,486 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in General Dynamics were worth $89,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 8,915.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,894,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 1,873,052 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 981,791 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $184,832,000 after buying an additional 380,388 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,612,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 453.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 332,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,540,000 after buying an additional 272,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,944,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $367,185,000 after buying an additional 211,992 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Susquehanna raised their target price on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.91.

General Dynamics stock opened at $194.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $54.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.14. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $144.50 and a 12 month high of $210.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.