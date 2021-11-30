Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Stock Holdings in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,560,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,076 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 8.25% of Turning Point Brands worth $71,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 270.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 231.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Turning Point Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TPB opened at $37.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.43. The firm has a market cap of $703.77 million, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.43. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.22 and a twelve month high of $61.08.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $109.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.93 million. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 11.98%. Turning Point Brands’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.46%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Turning Point Brands from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Turning Point Brands Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc provides tobacco products. It operates through following segments: Smokeless products, Smoking products and NewGen products. The Smokeless products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff and contracts for and markets chewing tobacco products. The Smoking products segment imports and markets cigarette papers, tubes, finished cigars, NYO cigar tobaccos and cigar wraps and processes, packages and markets pipe tobaccos.

