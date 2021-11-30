Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Stock Holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 707,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 20,186 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 1.19% of Lincoln Electric worth $93,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,828,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $767,680,000 after buying an additional 149,773 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 11.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,739,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,134,000 after buying an additional 284,050 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 21.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,442,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,968,000 after buying an additional 250,399 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 767,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,097,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 729,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,067,000 after buying an additional 4,824 shares during the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LECO stock opened at $139.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.52 and a 1-year high of $148.54. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.21.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 42.54% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $806.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.95%.

In related news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 76,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.42, for a total transaction of $11,214,307.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 6,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $919,445.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,113 shares of company stock worth $12,658,552 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $142.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.80.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

