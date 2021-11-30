Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 544,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.18% of Discover Financial Services worth $64,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,614,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,438,214,000 after buying an additional 3,816,544 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,208,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,283,097,000 after buying an additional 632,214 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,075,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,721,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,589,000 after buying an additional 425,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 352.2% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 465,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,110,000 after buying an additional 362,868 shares during the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DFS shares. Seaport Research Partners raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.32.

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total value of $396,576.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total value of $2,720,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DFS stock opened at $113.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.87 and its 200 day moving average is $122.46. The stock has a market cap of $33.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.72. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $76.00 and a 1-year high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 45.80%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 17.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.96%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

