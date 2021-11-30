Thingschain (TIC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $102.00

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 29th. In the last week, Thingschain has traded 18.8% lower against the dollar. One Thingschain coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Thingschain has a market capitalization of $30,689.84 and approximately $102.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Thingschain Coin Profile

Thingschain (CRYPTO:TIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 coins. Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Thingschain is thingschain.network . Thingschain’s official message board is medium.com/@thingschain

According to CryptoCompare, “True investment coin is an investment platform, for the development of agrotouristic clusters around the world. TrueInvestmentCoin is a PoW/PoS coin based on the scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Thingschain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thingschain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thingschain using one of the exchanges listed above.

