The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Asset Management Advisors LLC

Asset Management Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 347,545 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,028 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies makes up about 6.8% of Asset Management Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Asset Management Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $9,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. State Street Corp increased its stake in Williams Companies by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 81,309,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,158,755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075,988 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Williams Companies by 7.0% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 73,224,494 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,944,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796,431 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc increased its stake in Williams Companies by 1.7% in the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 23,404,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $621,393,000 after purchasing an additional 387,267 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Williams Companies by 18.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,236,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $298,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,983 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Williams Companies by 6.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,426,339 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $276,819,000 after purchasing an additional 634,273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMB. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.08.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,231,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMB traded down $0.58 on Tuesday, hitting $27.43. 54,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,893,886. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16, a P/E/G ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.53. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.85 and a 1 year high of $29.89.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 10.84%. Williams Companies’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

Williams Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the pipeline company to reacquire up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

