The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Legacy Capital Partners Inc.

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. reduced its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,594 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,248,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 203,463 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,116 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,036,444,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 504,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $88,637,000 after buying an additional 47,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,470 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,071,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock opened at $147.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $144.25 and a one year high of $203.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $168.29 and a 200-day moving average of $174.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.67 billion, a PE ratio of 135.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.17.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DIS. Barclays lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.59.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

