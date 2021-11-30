The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,114 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,636 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.8% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 24,010 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 12.9% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 22.9% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 13,472 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 25.6% during the third quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 5,642 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.4% during the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 27,372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS opened at $147.81 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $144.25 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $268.67 billion, a PE ratio of 64.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.34.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.59.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

