The Sandbox Trading Up 25% This Week (SAND)

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 30th. During the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded 25% higher against the dollar. The Sandbox has a market cap of $6.21 billion and $2.99 billion worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Sandbox coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.80 or 0.00011846 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BinaryX (BNX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.71 or 0.00224113 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00007360 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001369 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $348.30 or 0.00606491 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000056 BTC.

About The Sandbox

The Sandbox (SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 913,246,119 coins. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game . The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

The Sandbox Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Sandbox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Sandbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

