The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.750-$0.820 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $468 million-$478 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $478.73 million.

Shares of PNTG stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.08. The stock had a trading volume of 696 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,161. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.43. The Pennant Group has a 52-week low of $19.01 and a 52-week high of $69.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $600.30 million, a PE ratio of 71.35 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $111.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.06 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Pennant Group will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PNTG shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of The Pennant Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Truist reduced their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Pennant Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.33.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Pennant Group stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 242,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,135 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.85% of The Pennant Group worth $6,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Pennant Group Company Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.