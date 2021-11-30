The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) to announce ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lion Electric’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lion Electric will report full-year earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.12). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lion Electric.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $11.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.10 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LEV shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Lion Electric from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Lion Electric from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Lion Electric from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.65.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $764,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in Lion Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,020,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Lion Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,400,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Lion Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LEV traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.70. 20,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,236,814. Lion Electric has a 12-month low of $10.48 and a 12-month high of $35.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.15 and a 200 day moving average of $14.65.

About Lion Electric

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

