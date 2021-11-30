The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Acquired by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,002 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kroger by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,077,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,914,544,000 after buying an additional 2,005,835 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 21.0% in the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 61,787,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,367,094,000 after acquiring an additional 10,727,614 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,374,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,422,000 after acquiring an additional 982,937 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 3.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,731,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,296,000 after acquiring an additional 557,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kroger by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,427,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,065,000 after purchasing an additional 269,543 shares in the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KR opened at $42.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $31.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.44. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $30.35 and a twelve month high of $47.99.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. Kroger had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The company had revenue of $31.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Kroger’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.38%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KR shares. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Northcoast Research boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.63.

In other Kroger news, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total transaction of $1,004,776.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 18,500 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $778,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,479 shares of company stock valued at $2,966,226 in the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

